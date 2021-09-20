Aussie Gold Medalist Hospitalized With COVID

(Newser) – Australian swimmer Madison Wilson has been hospitalized with COVID-19 less than two months after she won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The 27-year-old, who is fully vaccinated, says she tested positive while in Italy for an International Swim League event, reports the Guardian. In an Instagram post Sunday, Wilson said she was "extremely disappointed and upset" not to be racing alongside her teammates. She said she had been hospitalized for "further care and observation" after testing positive.

story continues below

"Even though I am double-vaccinated and took the right precautions set in place through the ISL, I have managed to fall to this virus," Wilson wrote. "It's been a crazy few months and I believe being run down physically and mentally may have made me more susceptible." She added: "I feel extremely unlucky but I do believe this is a huge wake-up call, COVID is a serious thing and, when it comes, it hits very hard." Scientists say that while breakthrough infections do happen, vaccines remain the most effective way of preventing serious illness and death from COVID, reports MSN. (Read more COVID-19 stories.)