Witness Said Brian Laundrie Was Slapping Gabby Petito

(Newser) – The official line when police released bodycam footage of their encounter with Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie was that Petito admitted to hitting her fiance. The Moab Police Department did not classify the Aug. 12 incident as a domestic assault, and simply separated the couple for the night. But now the 911 call that sparked the traffic stop has been released, and it paints a different picture, People reports. "A gentleman was slapping the girl,” the caller tells dispatchers, per KSL. "They ran up and down the sidewalk. He proceeded to hit her, hopped in the car, and they drove off." The dispatcher confirms with the caller that the man was slapping the woman. When police pulled over the couple, Petito did not accuse Laundrie of any violence, and a responding officer wrote in the report that it was more a "mental health crisis" than a domestic assault.

story continues below

Another officer did, however, write in the same report that "It wasn't clear, but I believe it was reported the male had been observed to have assaulted the female." An Arches National Park ranger tells the Deseret News that she was among those who responded to the incident, and that she warned Petito the relationship with Laundrie seemed "toxic." "I was imploring with her to reevaluate the relationship, asking her if she was happy in the relationship with him, and basically saying this was an opportunity for her to find another path, to make a change in her life,” she says. "She had a lot of anxiety about being away from him." Thirteen days later Petito posted on Instagram and spoke to her family via phone for the last time; she was reported missing when Laundrie returned home to Florida with the van but not Petito. A body believed to be hers was found Sunday near Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park, and Laundrie, a person of interest in the case, has been missing a week. More of the latest headlines: