All Eyes on How Beijing Handles a Financial Landmine

US markets tanked on Monday, and those reading about the plunge would have learned that much of the blame was placed on a Chinese company called Evergrande. Which may have prompted many to wonder: What on earth is Evergrande and why did it dent my 401K? Coverage:

The company: Evergrande is massive real estate developer that owns more than 1,300 projects in nearly 300 Chinese cities, per the BBC. Businesses under the Evergrande Group umbrella encompass everything from wealth management to the manufacturing of food and drink to electric cars. But Evergrande also has huge debt that is coming due.

Evergrande is massive real estate developer that owns more than 1,300 projects in nearly 300 Chinese cities, per the BBC. Businesses under the Evergrande Group umbrella encompass everything from wealth management to the manufacturing of food and drink to electric cars. But Evergrande also has huge debt that is coming due. Interesting comparison: The "teetering" company "is the Chinese economy in miniature," writes James Mackintosh at the Wall Street Journal. "Both have operated for decades on the principle that it was worth borrowing to build, in Evergrande’s case mostly housing, in China’s case not just apartments, but roads, rail, airports and other infrastructure." The government, however, has begun policy shifts to curb rising debt, and Evergrande is paying the price, per the AP.

