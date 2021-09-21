 
Man Jumping From Building Kills Man Below

61-year-old killed along with jumper in Yonkers incident
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 21, 2021 12:54 PM CDT
Man Jumping From Building Kills Man Below
Stock photo of apartment buildings.   (Getty Images)

(Newser) – Police say an apparent suicide unintentionally caused the deaths of two people. Fox News reports a 25-year-old man on Monday night jumped from the roof of the Cromwell Towers building in Yonkers, New York. CBS News reports he apparently fell 12 stories onto the parking garage, striking a 61-year-old man who was on the garage's roof; both died at the scene. "The incident appears to be a tragic situation and the investigation is ongoing," Yonkers police said in a statement that referred to the young man as "distraught."

The statement continued, "Investigators are interviewing witnesses and family members at this time and reviewing surveillance video." A similar situation occurred in San Diego in April, where a man fell onto a woman who was with a date; Taylor Kahle was just days away from celebrating her 30th birthday. (If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK.)

