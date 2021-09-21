(Newser) – President Biden used his first address before the UN General Assembly on Tuesday to declare that the world stands at an "inflection point in history" and must move quickly to address the issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and human rights abuses. Some highlights, via the AP and the Wall Street Journal:

Without mentioning China directly, Biden acknowledged increasing concerns about rising tensions between the two nations. But he said, "We are not seeking a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocs." Afghanistan: "We've ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan," Biden said. "And as we close this period of relentless war, we're opening a new era of relentless diplomacy of using the power of our development aid to invest in new ways of lifting people up around the world."

