Harris 'Deeply Troubled' by Images From Border

Vice President Kamala Harris says she is "deeply troubled" by images and videos of mounted Border Patrol officers using their animals to try to force back migrants at the Rio Grande. "Human beings should never be treated that way," Harris said Tuesday. Harris and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas say the incident will be investigated, the Washington Post reports. Witnesses reported seeing agents swing whips at the mostly Haitian migrants Sunday, though authorities say they were actually swinging their horses' long reins. The officers were seen chasing the migrants and one was heard shouting an obscenity at a child who jumped out of the way. Another mounted agent grabbed a man who was carrying bags of food. More:

"That is unacceptable." "One cannot weaponize a horse to aggressively attack a child,” Mayorkas said. “That is unacceptable. That is not what our policies and our training require. He says he was "profoundly" troubled by how the migrants were treated in videos he saw Monday.

Photographer Paul Ratje tells NPR that he's not sure what prompted an agent on horseback to grab a man by his shirt and swing him around. "I thought the Haitians were quite scared, and I think there was probably some panic, which resulted in them trying to run around the horses," he says.

More than 6,000 migrants have now been removed from an encampment under a bridge in the border community of Del Rio, Texas, the AP reports. Officials say there were around 15,000 people there when numbers peaked on Saturday. The US has stepped up expulsion flights to Haiti and Mexico has started busing migrants away from its side of the border.