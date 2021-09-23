Top 10 Colleges in US

(Newser) – US News & World Report doesn't have a monopoly on college rankings, and an annual survey by the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education is out. Its champion of higher education is Harvard. Again. The Journal acknowledges that the upper echelon of its list is little changed from last year, but that in itself is telling—these are big schools with deep pockets, and thus they were able to weather the pandemic better than others. Key factors considered include new-graduate salaries and debt, the amount of money spent on teaching, and diversity of students and staff. The top 10 overall:

Harvard Stanford Massachusetts Institute of Technology Yale Duke Brown California Institute of Technology Princeton (tie) Johns Hopkins (tie) Northwestern

Here are the top 10 public schools, followed by their overall ranking: