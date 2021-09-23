 
Top 10 Colleges in US

Harvard is No. 1 in 'Wall Street Journal' ranking, with Michigan the top public school
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 23, 2021 5:35 PM CDT
Harvard is No. 1 overall in this ranking, while the University of Michigan is the top public school.   (Getty/jorgeantonio)

(Newser) US News & World Report doesn't have a monopoly on college rankings, and an annual survey by the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education is out. Its champion of higher education is Harvard. Again. The Journal acknowledges that the upper echelon of its list is little changed from last year, but that in itself is telling—these are big schools with deep pockets, and thus they were able to weather the pandemic better than others. Key factors considered include new-graduate salaries and debt, the amount of money spent on teaching, and diversity of students and staff. The top 10 overall:

  1. Harvard
  2. Stanford
  3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  4. Yale
  5. Duke
  6. Brown
  7. California Institute of Technology
  8. Princeton
  9. (tie) Johns Hopkins
  10. (tie) Northwestern

Here are the top 10 public schools, followed by their overall ranking:

  1. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor (24)
  2. University of California, Los Angeles (27)
  3. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (33)
  4. University of California, Berkeley (36)
  5. University of California, Davis (40)
  6. University of California, San Diego (43)
  7. (tie) University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (45)
  8. (tie) University of Washington-Seattle (45)
  9. United States Military Academy (47)
  10. Purdue (48)
Dig into the full rankings here. (Read more colleges and universities stories.)

