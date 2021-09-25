Lawyer: Singer Is Recovering From COVID, Not Missing

(Newser) – Police can close their missing person's case, Kelly Price's lawyer says. The singer didn't disappear; she went into seclusion to recover from a case of COVID-19, Monica Ewing said. "She's safe," Ewing said, per NBC. After Price was released from a hospital, Ewing said, "she went to a quiet place, and she's trying to recover." The missing person's case was opened last weekend when officers sent to Price's home in the Atlanta area by a relative to check on her couldn't find her, per Fox5.

The gospel and R&B singer had announced her illness on Instagram in July, and her family had said she was in intensive care for a time. She no longer has COVID, Ewing said Friday night, but isn't at full strength yet. "She's got to rest and start the journey back to health," the lawyer said. Ewing said she doesn't think Price truly was missing, though TMZ reports that she's been listed as missing by the National Crime Information Center. Price, 48, signed a new record deal with the Motown Gospel label earlier this year. (Read more Kelly Price stories.)