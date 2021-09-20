He Solved the Clues, Won a Candy Factory

(Newser) – Find the golden ticket, win a candy factory. It's not merely the fictional tale of Willy Wonka, however. As the Kokomo Tribune and Washington Post report, a similar contest just played out for real. David Klein, founder of the Jelly Belly Candy Company, and his partner Stephanie Thirtyacre, hid their golden tickets—actually necklaces—in all 50 states and doled out $5,000 prizes to those who found them after solving treasure-hunt clues. On Memorial Day weekend, they gave the clues for the grand prize, a candy factory:

The clues: "Don’t have [an] instant idea, for a treasure diehard/We see witches nearby, two stand guard/Go Solve and Search, as low as our toe/Why find a nut and walks are no foe"

story continues below