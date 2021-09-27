Lena Dunham Is Married

(Newser) – Lena Dunham and her partner Luis Felber are now married, sources tell outlets including Us and People. The 35-year-olds first confirmed their relationship in an interview published in April; at the time, Dunham said she and the English-Peruvian musician, known professionally as Attawalpa, had been together "a few months." While neither one's rep has officially confirmed the happy news, Felber posted the Zombies' "This Will Be Our Year" to his Instagram story Sunday morning along with heart emojis. Dunham had shared lyrics to the song in a June Instagram post wishing Felber a happy birthday.

story continues below

"Sometimes I get so caught up in my vision of what I thought a family was meant to look like at age 35 that I forget I have one, right here, and it’s perfect and complete," she wrote in another June Instagram post, alongside a picture of herself, Felber, and their dog. "The family we choose for ourselves is as mighty as the family genetics can build." She also praised him that month on Twitter, concluding with, "In January, all I Tweeted about was how men are basically refried beans in human form. What I'm saying is, don't quit before the miracle, kids." They debuted their romance on the red carpet in August during the Sundance Film Festival. (Read more Lena Dunham stories.)