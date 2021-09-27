Emmanuel Macron Is Egged Once Again

(Newser) – Emmanuel Macron was hit by an egg on Monday, but he somehow managed to escape without any yolk on his suit. The French president was visiting a restaurant trade fair in Lyon when the egg was pelted at Macron's left shoulder—which it bounced off of (as seen in video). The Telegraph reports the thrower reportedly yelled "Vive la revolution!" as he hurled the object. The man was immediately removed by security officials, with Macron reportedly saying, "If he has something to say to me, let him come and say it." A photo from the scene published by Lyon Mag shows a broken egg, possibly hardboiled, on the ground.

CNN reports a rep for Macron downplayed the moment, saying, "There is nothing to say about it because it did not disrupt his walking around. I was next to the President, I can tell you there is no story." Indeed, the more substantive story is that Macron has a short history of both getting hit and getting hit with eggs. While running for president in 2017 he was hit on the head by an egg; that one cracked. The year prior, while visiting a post office in his role as French economy minister, he was also hit with eggs. More recently, in June he was slapped in the face by a far-right sympathizer while in a crowd; the 28-year-old male was sentenced to four months behind bars. The Washington Post reports Macron is expected to run for reelection next year. (Read more Emmanuel Macron stories.)