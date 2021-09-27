(Newser) – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is currently imprisoned in London, but a Yahoo News investigation suggests things could have gone much worse for him. The story asserts that the CIA under Mike Pompeo and former President Trump considered kidnapping or even killing Assange while he was holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. Pompeo and agency leaders were "seeing blood" because WikiLeaks embarrassed the CIA by releasing secret agency hacking tools known collectively as "Vault 7," according to the story, which is based on interviews with 30 former US intelligence and security officials. Details:

Assassination: Three former officials say Trump himself asked in 2017 about the legalities and logistics of assassinating Assange. However, one official describes the discussion more as "spitballing" than as a serious proposal. Still, the story says CIA execs asked for and received "sketches" of assassination plans.

