Senate GOP Thwarts Bill to Avoid Shutdown

Republicans in the Senate thwarted a Democratic attempt to suspend the debt limit and head off a government shutdown on Monday night. The vote on a procedural measure to keep the legislative alive was along party lines, CNN reports, 48-50. Approval required 60 votes. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer switched his vote from "yes" to "no" to allow him to bring the bill up again later. The vote kicked off what's bound to be a frenetic week on Capitol Hill, with not only a shutdown and the debt ceiling to be decided, but the fate of much of President Biden's legislative agenda.

Schumer immediately ripped Republicans on the Senate floor, per NBC. "It's one of the most reckless, one of the most irresponsible votes I've seen taken in the Senate," he said, "and it should send a signal to every family, small business, market watcher, about who in this chamber is in favor of endangering the economic stability of our country." Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said Monday that the debt ceiling must be lifted before the Thursday deadline, per the Washington Post. "Congress knows what it needs to do. It needs to step up," she said.