Congress Has Monumental Tasks This Week

(Newser) – President Biden has relatively little on on his calendar this week, for good reason. The fate of his White House agenda pretty much hangs in the balance in Congress, and he might be needed to woo lawmakers, perhaps even with a trip to Capitol Hill himself, reports CNN. Three massive—and interconnected—issues are at play:

Shutdown: The government runs out of money at midnight Thursday, and if lawmakers can't figure out a way to avoid a shutdown, it could lead to "severe financial calamity" and a US default on its debts, per the Washington Post. The House passed a funding bill last week, but Senate Republicans are expected to block it on Monday, ensuring the matter will have to be revisited later in the week. Republicans say they will not vote to raise the debt ceiling and insist that Democrats must do so on their own through a budgetary maneuver known as reconciliation. "The move is easier said than done: It could be time consuming, and it could expose Democrats to a series of uncomfortable political votes," per the Post.

