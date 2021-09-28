(Newser) – A person of interest in the disappearance of a Florida college student has been found dead of a suspected suicide, increasing fears for 19-year-old Miya Marcano, who hasn't been seen since Friday. Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, was found dead in his apartment in the Orlando suburb of Longwood on Monday morning following a warrant for his arrest, reports the Washington Post. "He had been dead for quite some time, is my understanding," Orange County Sheriff John Mina said at a Monday press conference. He said Marcano—Black, 5 feet tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes—remained missing and "our detectives ... suspect foul play."

The Valencia College student lived at the luxury Arden Villas apartments in Orlando and worked at the complex's leasing office, which is where she was last seen finishing up a shift around 5pm Friday, reports WESH. Caballero began working at the complex as a maintenance person in June, according to the outlet. The sheriff said Caballero "demonstrated a romantic interest in Miya," but the teen "repeatedly rebuffed" him. He also said Caballero possessed a maintenance-issued master key fob, which was used to enter Marcano's apartment around 4:30pm. During an initial interview, before he was named a person of interest, Caballero told police he'd last seen Marcano around 3pm Friday.

The teen was to catch a flight to Fort Lauderdale later Friday, but she didn't show up and didn't respond to texts and calls from family. At Monday's press conference, her aunt, Pia Scarbriel Henry, described Marcano as "the family's princess," per the Post. "We cherish you" and "will never sleep one night until we get you home," she said. Police have been searching for Marcano in the apartments and surrounding area, reportedly including a retention pond. Officers have also obtained Caballero's vehicle for evidence. But "we need anyone who recognizes Miya's face to call law enforcement immediately if they have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem," Mina said. (Read more missing person stories.)