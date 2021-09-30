Weeks After Reopening, Bad News for Broadway

(Newser) – Aladdin reopened on Broadway Tuesday night after having been shuttered, along with all the other Broadway shows, in March 2020 due to the pandemic. The next day, it closed again. Breakthrough COVID-19 cases amongst the company caused the shutdown, NBC News reports. The announcement went out shortly before Wednesday night's show would have begun, Deadline reports. No decisions have yet been made about future performances. Shows largely started reopening on Broadway this month, and Aladdin is the first one to close due to COVID. The AP calls it "a worrying sign for Broadway's recovery." Theater patrons and staffers are required to be vaccinated. (Read more Broadway stories.)