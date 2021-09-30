 
X

Weeks After Reopening, Bad News for Broadway

'Aladdin' shuts down due to COVID cases
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 30, 2021 12:00 AM CDT
Weeks After Reopening, Bad News for Broadway
Theatre fans buy discounted Broadway show tickets at TKTS, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in New York's Times Square.   (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

(Newser) Aladdin reopened on Broadway Tuesday night after having been shuttered, along with all the other Broadway shows, in March 2020 due to the pandemic. The next day, it closed again. Breakthrough COVID-19 cases amongst the company caused the shutdown, NBC News reports. The announcement went out shortly before Wednesday night's show would have begun, Deadline reports. No decisions have yet been made about future performances. Shows largely started reopening on Broadway this month, and Aladdin is the first one to close due to COVID. The AP calls it "a worrying sign for Broadway's recovery." Theater patrons and staffers are required to be vaccinated. (Read more Broadway stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X