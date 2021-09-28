Here Are the World's Best Airlines

(Newser)
–
It's been a "less than regular" year for aviation, per CNN Travel, but there's definitely been more travel this year than last. For its annual airlines ranking, Skytrax did something a little different: Its customer survey, which asked about the performance and quality of more than 350 airlines around the globe, comprised 23 months—September 2019 to July 2021—to include "a mix of more normal travel times" along with the present situation. For the sixth year in a row, Qatar Airways took the No. 1 spot. Read on to see which other airlines made the top 10:
- Qatar Airways
- Singapore Airlines
- All Nippon Airways (ANA)
- Emirates
- Japan Airlines
- Cathay Pacific
- EVA Air
- Qantas Airways
- Hainan Airlines
- Air France
Check out Skytrax
for winners in subcategories like best cabin staff, best low-cost airlines, and more. (US airlines have been having issues
with passengers lately.)