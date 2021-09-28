 
Here Are the World's Best Airlines

Qatar Airways takes the top spot
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 28, 2021 10:30 AM CDT
In this Jan. 15, 2015, file photo, a new Qatar Airways jet is seen at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany.   (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

(Newser) – It's been a "less than regular" year for aviation, per CNN Travel, but there's definitely been more travel this year than last. For its annual airlines ranking, Skytrax did something a little different: Its customer survey, which asked about the performance and quality of more than 350 airlines around the globe, comprised 23 months—September 2019 to July 2021—to include "a mix of more normal travel times" along with the present situation. For the sixth year in a row, Qatar Airways took the No. 1 spot. Read on to see which other airlines made the top 10:

  1. Qatar Airways
  2. Singapore Airlines
  3. All Nippon Airways (ANA)
  4. Emirates
  5. Japan Airlines
  6. Cathay Pacific
  7. EVA Air
  8. Qantas Airways
  9. Hainan Airlines
  10. Air France
Check out Skytrax for winners in subcategories like best cabin staff, best low-cost airlines, and more. (US airlines have been having issues with passengers lately.)

