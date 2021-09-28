Gen. Milley Defends His Calls to China Before Congress

(Newser) – The top US military official appeared before Congress on Tuesday and defended controversial calls he made to his Chinese counterparts near the end of the Trump administration. While critics have accused Milley of overstepping his authority, he said the calls were just part of his job:

'De-escalate': Milley said he placed the calls because he had received intelligence suggesting that China feared a US attack. “I know, I am certain, that President Trump did not intend to attack the Chinese and it was my directed responsibility to convey presidential orders and intent,” Milley told the Senate Armed Services Committee, per the AP. “My task at that time was to de-escalate. My message again was consistent: Stay calm, steady, and de-escalate. We are not going to attack you.”

story continues below