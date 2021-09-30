Shakira: I Was Attacked by Wild Boars

(Newser) – Shakira says she was attacked by a pair of wild hogs. The Colombian singer described the apparent attack in a Barcelona park, where she was walking with her son, on Wednesday in videos posted to her Instagram stories, which are no longer visible. The Grammy winner, who is married to FC Barcelona soccer player Gerard Piqué, held up a ripped and muddy bag she said she'd recovered from the woods, where the boars had taken it. "Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag," she said, speaking in Spanish, per the BBC. "They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it." She added they only left the bag "because I confronted them," per Newsweek, which shares a screenshot of a photo Shakira snapped of the beasts.

The 44-year-old singer then turned to her 8-year-old son, Milan. "Tell the truth," she said. "Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar." The invasive, disease-carrying animals are a huge problem in many cities—including Berlin, Rome, Hong Kong, and Houston, per the Guardian—where they can easily find human-discarded trash to eat and roam free of predators. Police reportedly received a peak 1,187 nuisance calls about the animals in Barcelona in 2016. Some callers described hogs attacking dogs and running into cars. The animals are also known to damage to crops, ground-nesting animals, and other property, per the Guardian. Shakira appeared to escape her encounter unscathed, "if a little shaken," per Newsweek. (Check out a German nudist's hilarious encounter with a hog here.)