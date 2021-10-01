Family Left on Camping Trip, Are Now Missing

(Newser) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an Arizona family last seen three weeks ago. Married couple Erika Irene Allison, 36; Joshua Robert Martinez, 30; and their 17-year-old son, Psymon J. Kelly, of Kingman, left home with their two dogs to go camping 35 miles away in the Katherine's Landing area along the Colorado River on Sept. 11, according to the Kingman Police Department. The family planned to return in a week to 10 days, say police. They were seen departing in Allison's grey 2005 Toyota Corolla with a foam mattress strapped to the roof but haven't been seen or heard from since, per KNXV. Police note they left their cellphones behind. Martinez also left behind medication he takes for a disability, police say.

Family members and National Park Service rangers have searched Katherine's Landing and surrounding areas without finding any sign of the family, their dogs, or their vehicle, which carried the Arizona wheelchair plate GAC93, per AZFamily. Police note Allison and Martinez had recently shaved their heads. Allison is white, 5'3", 115 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, while Martinez is white, 5'5", 120 to 130 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, police say. Kelly is described as white, 6'0", 190 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes. They were traveling with a female dog, a black and white miniature pinscher chihuahua mix, and a large, tan-colored male dog of unknown breed. Anyone with information is asked to call Kingman Police at 928-753-2191.