(Newser) – Pat Robertson kicked off the summer with a diatribe against critical race theory. He's entering the autumn season with a different, more subdued message: goodbye. WAVY reports that the 91-year-old televangelist, who for more than a half-century hosted The 700 Club for the Christian Broadcasting Network he founded, is stepping down from that role. "Today's show will be my final," said Robertson on Friday during the program, per a CBN release. "My replacement will be my very capable son, Gordon, who will take over as full-time host."

Robertson's duties on the show, which debuted in 1966, made him the "longest-running TV host" in the country, the release notes. His announcement was made on the 60th anniversary of the very first broadcast of CBN, said to be the nation's first Christian TV network. In addition to preaching the Gospel and interviewing fellow Christian leaders such as Franklin Graham, the son of evangelist Billy Graham, Robertson also hosted US presidents, celebrities, and world leaders.

WAVY notes that Robertson suffered an embolic stroke in early 2018, but he returned to the show less than two weeks later. Although son Gordon will now be taking the helm of The 700 Club after serving as an executive producer and co-host for 20 years, Robertson assures his fans they haven't seen the last of him. He noted in his farewell announcement that he'll be teaching at Regent University, the Christian school he founded in 1977. He'll also be popping in monthly to an interactive version of the show to respond to viewer emails and will show up occasionally during other broadcasts.