Facebook Explains What Happened on Monday

(Newser) – Facebook offered up an apology and a technical explanation in the wake of Monday's roughly six-hour outage. In a blog post, VP of infrastructure Santosh Janardhan said the problem was the result of "configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers." He did not elaborate on those changes but said the disruption they caused "had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt." He emphasized that Facebook believes "the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change" and says there is no indication that "user data was compromised as a result of this downtime."

Janardhan's post offered an apology to the "people and businesses around the world who depend on us," and he wasn't alone in offering one. Mark Zuckerberg posted on his own page around 7pm ET as the services were coming back online, saying, "Sorry for the disruption today – I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about." CNBC reports it was the longest outage Facebook has experienced since 2008, when the site was down for about 24 hours. A server configuration change was cited in 2019 for an hour-long outage. Facebook's stock took a 4.8% beating on Monday, with Fortune reporting the drop caused Zuckerberg's fortune to sink by $5.9 billion to $117 billion. (Read more Facebook stories.)