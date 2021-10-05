Sheriff Spends 2 Weeks in Jail, Gives It a 5 Star Review

(Newser) – In the tech world, when a company requires workers to use the products it makes, it’s called eating your own dog food. Well, an Alabama sheriff who once ran the Limestone County jail is eating his own jail food. And he loves it, the AP reports. Mike Blakely praised his treatment by fellow inmates, and said he declined when people offered to bring him meals. "I said, ‘No, I eat the jail food 'cause I love it because I've been eating it for the last 38 years," he said. He's currently out on bond while appealing his conviction in August, but he spent two weeks locked up in his former workplace. Before he was removed from office, the 70-year-old was the state's longest-serving sheriff.

Blakely was convicted of taking no-interest loans from a fund for prisoners’ money, and taking $4,000 from his own campaign account. He maintains his innocence but made no complaints about his incarceration. "Best jail in the state of Alabama," he said. "The food was real good, the staff took very good care of me." He said he got no special treatment from the staff. "When you're incarcerated, let me tell you, you don't have the freedom to go," Blakely said. If his conviction stands, he won’t be able to stay in the neighborhood, though. A judge ruled that his three-year sentence must be served at the Franklin County jail, about 60 miles away. (Read more weird news stories.)