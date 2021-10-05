MMA Fighter Justin Thornton Dead at 38

(Newser) – A veteran MMA fighter has died more than six weeks after he was knocked out in his final fight. Justin Thornton, 38, was knocked out by Dillon Cleckler 18 seconds into a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event on Aug. 20 in Mississippi, People reports. BKFC president Dave Feldman confirmed the death and said the organization is "deeply saddened." "We join the rest of the combat sports community in sending our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," Feldman said in a statement.

story continues below

TMZ reports that the scene in the ring during the Cleckler-Thornton fight was scary—"after taking multiple punches to the face, Thornton crashed headfirst into the mat and didn't move for several minutes." Thornton was hospitalized after the knockout. The cause of death has not been disclosed. In a Sept. 23 Facebook post, partner Amber Willard said Thornton was paralyzed and was on a ventilator. She said his health issues also included a spinal cord injury and a lung infection, but he was in good spirits and wanted to thank fans for their support. Thornton had an 8-16 record in 24 fights during his MMA career, reports the New York Post. (Read more mixed martial arts stories.)