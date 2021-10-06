Suspect at Large After Texas School Shooting

(Newser) – Police in Arlington, Texas, say four people were wounded in a high school shooting spun out of a fight Wednesday morning. NBC-DFW reports that police say 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins pulled out a gun and started shooting during the fight at Timberview High School. He is still at large and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolby says two people were shot and two others had unspecified injuries, reports the AP. Kolbe says three people were hospitalized and a fourth refused treatment.

Police say Simpkins may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. After the shooting, parents of students at Timberview High School were told that students and staff had been locked in classrooms and offices while police investigated an active shooter situation. The Arlington Police Department tweeted that officers were carrying out a "methodical search," working closely with the ATF and other law enforcement agencies. Students were escorted from the building after an all-clear was given, ABC reports.