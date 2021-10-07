Cops: Man Killed Pharmacist Brother Over COVID Vaccine

(Newser) – Police say a Maryland man's paranoia over the COVID vaccine led him to murder three people, including his brother—a pharmacist who doled out the vaccine. The Baltimore Sun cites charging documents filed Wednesday in the case of Jeffrey Burnham, who allegedly told his elderly mother, whom he lived with in Cumberland, that his brother Brian Robinette was poisoning people with the vaccine. "Brian knows something," he is quoted as saying. WBAL reports the 46-year-old Burnham allegedly fatally shot Brian Robinette, 58, in the foyer of his home in Ellicott City, roughly 100 miles from Cumberland, reports NBC News. Wife, Kelly Sue Robinette, 57, was found dead in a bedroom.

He faces first- and second-degree murder charges in connection with their Sept. 30 deaths. He was arrested in Davis, West Virginia, on Friday after approaching a firefighter and telling him he "had been forced to kill three people." As for that third, the Sun reports Burnham's mother called police on Sept. 30 after he made reference to "Becky's car"—that belonged to her longtime friend Rebecca Reynolds, who lived in Cumberland. The 83-year-old Reynolds was subsequently found dead in her home, which showed signs of a struggle. She had a neck laceration and was found with a pillow on her face.

Police believe Burnham took her car and drove to Ellicott City; the car was ultimately found near the Robinettes' home. Police allege Burnham stole his brother's 2007 red Corvette and made his getaway in it. He allegedly stopped at a home to request gas, and informed the person they would see him on TV and that his brother was "killing people with the Covid shot," per the charging document. That person alerted police. A GoFundMe started to give the Robinettes' two adopted children "the funds and resources they need as they transition into young adulthood" has raised nearly $100,000 as of this writing. (Read more coronavirus vaccine stories.)