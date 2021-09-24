Chauvin Files Appeal, Asks for Public Defender

(Newser) – Derek Chauvin filed to appeal his conviction and sentence just ahead of the 90-day deadline Thursday. The former Minneapolis police officer, who is now three months into a 22.5-year sentence for the murder of George Floyd, outlines 14 issues with his trial, the Star Tribune reports. He argues that Judge Peter Cahill abused his discretion when he refused requests for a delay to the trial and a change of venue, along with a request for jurors to be sequestered. Chauvin also argues that the judge refused to allow him to strike "clearly biased" jurors for cause, reports the AP.

Chauvin also argues that Cahill was wrong not to force Morries Hall, the man who was with Floyd on the day of his arrest, to testify. Hall invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when he was called to testify for the defense. Chauvin also filed a motion asking for the appeals process to be put on hold until the state Supreme Court reviews a decision to deny him a public defender, reports Reuters.

Chauvin said he has no attorney and has no income apart from prison wages. His case was funded by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association’s legal defense fund, but their "obligation to pay for my representation terminated upon my conviction and sentencing," he wrote. The Star Tribune notes that the murder conviction of former Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor was reversed last week, making Chauvin the only officer in Minnesota convicted of an on-duty murder. (Read more Derek Chauvin stories.)