Shark Tank Judge Sorry for 'Fat-Shaming' Whoopi Goldberg

(Newser) – Barbara Corcoran has apologized for failing to obey one of society's many unwritten rules: When somebody is joking about the size of their butt, you should not join in. The Shark Tank judge was accused of fat-shaming Whoopi Goldberg during an appearance on The View Thursday, USA Today reports. When discussing the size-inclusive Good American denim brand, Goldberg joked about whether they would fit her COVID butt. Co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin reassured Goldberg that the jeans would fit, but she appeared taken aback when Corcoran said: "When you get finished with those jeans and decide you don't like them, give them to me—I'm going to make two pairs."

Navarro fired back with a remark about Corcoran's floral dress: "Whoopi, let me just tell you something. Both Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already, on TV," she said, per Fox. On social media, viewers criticized Corcoran and praised Navarro. "Ana will call you out in a second if you come for one of the co-hosts, but will really come for you if you mess with Whoopi," wrote one viewer, per Page Six.

Viewers criticized Corcoran's remarks as "rude" and "insensitive," noting that Goldberg has been dealing with health issues including sciatica. Later Thursday, Corcoran apologized in a video posted on Twitter. She described Goldberg as an "old friend" with a "phenomenal sense of humor." She added: "I made a joke at Whoopi's expense, which I realize now wasn't funny. For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just wanted to say I really am very sorry." (Read more Whoopi Goldberg stories.)