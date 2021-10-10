Fauci's Advice: Enjoy Halloween

(Newser) – We're not past COVID-19 yet, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. But he sees no reason to stay home on Halloween—a holiday that encourages masking up. "Particularly if you're vaccinated, but you can get out there," President Biden's chief medical adviser said on CNN's State of the Union. The fact that trick-or-treaters do their soliciting outside means, Fauci said, means it's a generally safe activity, Yahoo News reports. The event provides another chance to tout the importance of being vaccinated, he said. "You'll add an extra degree of protection to yourself and your children and your family and your community."

story continues below

"But go out there and enjoy Halloween," the infectious disease expert added, "as well as the other holidays that will be coming up." Fauci's advice about the 2020 holidays wasn't popular. But now, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are in decline. Fauci said it's still too soon to "declare victory," per Politico, adding, "If you look at the history of the surges and the diminutions in cases over a period of time, they can bounce back."

Fauci also addressed: