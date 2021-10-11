Missing Apostrophe in Rant May Prove Costly

(Newser) – It's not unusual to come across an online rant with bad punctuation. But in this case, it might cost the author a hefty penalty. As a story in the Guardian explains, an Australian real estate agent unloaded on his boss in a Facebook post, accusing his superior of failing to pay into a retirement account.

What he wrote: “Oh Stuart Gan!! Selling multi million $ homes in Pearl Beach but can’t pay his employees superannuation," wrote Anthony Zadravic. "Shame on you Stuart!!! 2 yrs and still waiting!!!”

“Oh Stuart Gan!! Selling multi million $ homes in Pearl Beach but can’t pay his employees superannuation," wrote Anthony Zadravic. "Shame on you Stuart!!! 2 yrs and still waiting!!!” The issue: Because Zadravic didn't stick an apostrophe before the s in employees, his post suggests that this alleged problem affects not only him but other employees as well. Court documents indicate Zadravic meant to add the apostrophe, per the New York Times.

story continues below