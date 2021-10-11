He Scored 16 Goals in One Soccer Game. Now, the Fallout

(Newser) – A high school soccer player in northern Michigan broke records for most goals in a game, but not everyone is cheering. Kevin Hubbell of Benzie Central, one of the best players in the state, scored 16 goals against Kingsley, per the AP. The Sept. 29 game was declared over at halftime—a 17-0 wipeout of a winless team. That's why some people are upset. "To go after a personal record like that at the cost of another team’s dignity was a little uncalled for," says Kingsley coach Tim VanWingerden. "Soccer is not the right place for that." The Kingsley school board plans to discuss the issue Monday night, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reports.

Hubbell easily broke the Michigan high school record of 10 goals in a game set by Karl Trost of Cheboygan in 2003. He also set a national record, per the Record-Eagle. Hubbell and Benzie Central coach Chris Batchelder knew the records were possible and discussed them during the game. "I knew everyone wouldn’t agree when he broke the record," says the coach. "I knew there’d be some people upset with it.” But if there’s any criticism, he says it should be directed at him, not his player. Hubble, for this part, figures his 16 goals will be surpassed at some point. "That’s going to be pretty incredible," he says. “I just hope it doesn’t happen too soon.”