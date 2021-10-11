Mom's Lawsuit Seeks Order for School to Follow COVID Guidelines

(Newser) – A school district in Wisconsin is being sued by a woman who says her oldest son became infected after the district lifted COVID-19 protocols. The federal lawsuit filed by Shannon Jensen and other parents against the Waukesha School District is seeking class-action status, reports the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Jensen says all three of her sons kept wearing masks to Rose Glen Elementary School after restrictions including a mask mandate were lifted in May. She says her oldest son was infected by a sick, unmasked classmate last month and her two younger sons also tested positive for COVID while quarantining at home.

Jensen says all three children missed school and activities. She says the district wasn't carrying out contact tracing or promptly informing parents when someone in their child's class had tested positive, but was "just blanket informing parents when a child in the school had tested positive, usually several days earlier." The lawsuit is seeking an injunction ordering the district to comply with the CDC's COVID guidelines, the AP reports. It is being funded by the Minocqua Brewing Company Super PAC. Brewery owner Kirk Bangstad was a vocal critic of the Trump administration's COVID policies. District officials say attorneys have advised them not to comment on the lawsuit.