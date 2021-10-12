(Newser) – A Florida teacher arrested last week on accusations that she had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student is eight months pregnant, per CBS Miami. It's not known who the father is of Heiry Calvi's unborn child, according to the outlet. However, the 41-year-old teacher came under scrutiny in March after one of her students allegedly showed classmates a cellphone video of the pair having sex. Calvi taught the student at John I. Smith K-8 Center in Doral before agreeing to tutor him at his home late last year, according to a police report viewed by People.

It notes students reported the alleged sexual relationship to officials at JC Bermudez Doral Senior High School, which shares a campus with the elementary school, in March. During a search of the teen's cellphone, officers found photos "that indicate that there was in fact an inappropriate relationship," police rep Rey Valdes tells WSVN. There were nude photos of the pair, photos of them together outside of school, messages in which they expressed love for one another, an audio recording of the student telling another person to deny knowledge of the relationship, and evidence that the student had been using Calvi's credit card, according to police.

Calvi was arrested Thursday on charges of lewd and lascivious battery, electronic transmission harmful to minors, unlawful use of a communications device, child neglect, and other offenses. She revealed her pregnancy during processing at the local jail before her release on Saturday, per People. Noting she was "immediately reassigned to a non-school site location" in March, Miami-Dade County Public Schools said it "will begin employment termination proceedings and will ensure the individual is prevented from seeking future employment with this school system."

Calvi is actually the third South Florida teacher to face charges for inappropriate actions with students over the past week or so, per CBS Miami. Hialeah Middle School teacher Brittiny Lopez-Murray, 31, was arrested Oct. 4 on charges that she repeatedly had sex with a 14-year-old former student in her car, per the Miami Herald. Meanwhile, police say Daniel Fernandez, 36, has admitted to kissing and performing a sex act on a 14-year-old student at Renaissance Middle Charter School in Doral.