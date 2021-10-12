(Newser) – Not unusual: The New York Times is running an opinion piece urging people to vote Democratic in the upcoming midterms. The weird part: The piece is authored by two Republicans. Specifically, it's Christine Todd Whitman, the former governor of New Jersey who ran the EPA under George W. Bush, and Miles Taylor, a former Homeland Security official most famous for writing an anonymous-at-the-time diatribe against the Trump administration while he was still serving under it. They describe themselves as anti-Trump moderates who argue that fellow Republicans should vote in moderate Democrats over "political extremists" in the GOP who back Trump. Even if the idea of electing Democrats is unpalatable to Republicans, it's for the greater good, they argue.

story continues below

The "best hope for the rational remnants of the Republican Party is for us to form an alliance with Democrats to defend American institutions, defeat far-right candidates, and elect honorable representatives next year—including a strong contingent of moderate Democrats," they write. Longer term, the pair say that moderate Republicans might have to splinter off into their own third party, but keeping pro-Trump Republicans out of power in the interim is a necessary first step, they write. They cite Democratic names such as Reps. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, as well as Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona. A larger slate of 2022 candidates they support will be released next week as part of the Renew America Movement. Read the full essay. (Read more Christine Todd Whitman stories.)