Cops: Bumbling Thief Was Inspired by Very Slick One

Italian man allegedly told police he studied the show 'Lupin' on Netflix
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 12, 2021 2:37 PM CDT

(Newser) – In the very first episode of Netflix's Lupin, "gentleman thief" Assane Diop sets out to steal a staggeringly expensive necklace. A 21-year-old who said he was inspired by the show and studied Diop's moves allegedly set his sights on something a little less precious in Italy on Saturday. The Guardian reports the unnamed 21-year-old told police that he decided to rob a church oratory near Milan. Using a move that could reasonably factor into the show, he said he didn't break the glass door until the church bells began to peal as a way to drown out the noise. Things got decidedly less slick from there.

He reportedly managed to steal just shy of $25 from the register and grab an orange soda. But the injuries he sustained while breaking the door were such that he ultimately had to call for help. He reportedly initially claimed he was injured when three people jumped him, but then "broke down in tears in front of the police, conceding his guilt and explaining that he had been inspired by Lupin," per the Guardian, which cites local press. The English translation of the ANSA report refers to him "collapsing into a liberating cry in front of him to the carabinieri." (Read more weird crimes stories.)

