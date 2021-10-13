 
FBI: Gunman Among 3 Dead in USPS Shooting

All were USPS employees
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 13, 2021 12:00 AM CDT
Memphis Police Department officers work the scene of a post office after a shooting, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in the Orange Mound neighborhood of Memphis, Tenn.   (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

(Newser) – A gunman fatally shot two people and himself Tuesday afternoon at a United States Postal Service facility in Memphis, authorities say. Postal carriers typically depart the East Lamar Carrier Annex in the morning, while other staff members remain to sort mail and perform other tasks. No retail customers are typically present. Because the office is a federal building, the FBI is involved in the investigation, the Commercial Appeal reports. The suspect as well as both victims were USPS employees, CNN reports.

A family member says manager James Wilson, a longtime USPS employee, was one of the victims. "He was a humble soul, one of the nicest supervising managers you could ever wish there was," his cousin says. "He didn’t mind going the extra mile for his job or the workers there. He wasn’t just a manager, he was a friend to all." Fox 13 spoke to the family of the other victim, a 37-year-old mother of two. "She was a hardworking young lady, always has been," her father says. "She was hardworking and determined." The president of the National Association of Postal Supervisors says the suspect did not normally work at the facility in the Orange Mound neighborhood, but was on assignment there. (Read more Tennessee stories.)

