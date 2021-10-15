Former President Bill Clinton Hospitalized

(Newser) – Bill Clinton has been hospitalized since Tuesday with an infection, but it's of the non-COVID variety, reports the Washington Post. Both the Hill and Sanjay Gupta of CNN report that the 75-year-old is being treated for a blood infection known as sepsis. Gupta adds that Clinton has been responding well to treatment at the University of California Irvine Medical Center and may be released on Friday. "He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care," says spokesman Angel Urena.

Clinton had been in California for a Clinton Foundation fundraiser and went to the hospital because he wasn't feeling well. "He was admitted to the ICU for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids," according to a joint statement from the hospital's Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack, Clinton's primary physician, per CNN. "After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well," says the statement. "We hope to have him go home soon." In terms of medical history, the Hill notes Clinton had a quadruple bypass in 2004 and underwent another procedure in 2010 to improve blood flow to one of his coronary arteries. (Read more Bill Clinton stories.)