Wall Street, Bitcoin Have Strong Days

(Newser) – The good mood on Wall Street carried over into Friday, helping lift the market to its best week in months. Strong earnings reports—from Goldman Sachs in particular on Friday—as well as encouraging economic data contributed to the strong day.

The Dow rose 382 points, or 1%, to 35,294. The index is now only about 1% off its all-time high, reports CNBC.

The S&P 500 rose 33 points, or 0.7%, to 4,471. That put the benchmark index up nearly 2% for the week, its best jump since July, reports the Wall Street Journal.

The Nasdaq rose 73 points, or 0.5%, to 14,897.

Bitcoin continued its October surge and is now above $61,000. Reports that the SEC is poised to approve the first bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund fueled the rally.

