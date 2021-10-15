Tucker Carlson Mocks Buttigieg Over Paternity Leave

(Newser) – Pete Buttigieg is typically one of the most visible of President Biden's Cabinet members in regard to TV appearances and the like. However, the transportation secretary has been keeping an uncharacteristically low profile of late, and Politico just revealed why: He went on paid paternity leave in August after he and husband Chasten welcomed newborn twins.

The leave: “For the first four weeks, he was mostly offline except for major agency decisions and matters that could not be delegated,” says a department spokesperson. "He has been ramping up activities since then.” Politico notes that as of last week, Buttigieg has again been making a slew of TV appearances, particularly to address the ongoing supply-chain trouble at US ports.

