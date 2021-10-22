Kathie Durst Vanished in 1982. Now, Murder Charges

(Newser) – More serious legal trouble for millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst: The 78-year-old has been charged in suburban New York City with the death of his former wife, Kathie Durst, who vanished in 1982, per the AP. A state police investigator filed a criminal complaint at a town court in Lewisboro, New York, accusing Durst of second-degree murder. Kathie Durst was 29 when she vanished on Jan. 31, 1982, and her body was never found. At the request of her family, she was declared legally dead in 2017. Robert Durst divorced her in 1990, citing abandonment.

Durst was not charged in her disappearance until this week despite several efforts over the years to close the case. Authorities reopened the case in 1999, searching a lake and the couple’s home. Durst was sentenced last week to life in prison without parole for murdering a confidante whom prosecutors say helped him cover up Kathie Durst’s killing. Los Angeles prosecutors say Durst shot Susan Berman in 2000 as she was preparing to confess her role to police. A 2015 HBO documentary called the Jinx played a role in Durst's recent conviction. (Durst has been battling a severe case of COVID.)