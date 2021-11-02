 
Aaron Rodgers Giving Away $1M in Bitcoin

The Green Bay Packers quarterback announces partnership with CashApp
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 2, 2021 2:01 AM CDT
Aaron Rodgers: I'm Taking Part of My Salary in Bitcoin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) smiles after making a touchdown throw against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.   (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

(Newser) – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is investing in cryptocurrency in a big way. "I’m pumped to share that I’ve recently teamed with CashApp," he said in a video shared on Twitter Monday, per Yahoo Sports. "They’ve enabled me to take part of my NFL salary in Bitcoin for the very first time.” He'll be converting an undisclosed portion of his salary into Bitcoin; Fox Business reports that he's due to earn $1.1 million this year in salary and more than $22 million in signing and roster bonuses. CashApp is owned by Square, MarketWatch reports.

Acknowledging that cryptocurrencies can be intimidating, "to make Bitcoin more accessible to my fans I’m giving out a total of $1M in btc now too," Rodgers tweeted. Quite a few NFL players are investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, including former Carolina Panthers lineman Russell Okung, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Sean Culkin also planned to convert his entire 2021 salary to Bitcoin, but was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs before he could. Soccer star Lionel Messi is also on board with the trend. And Tom Brady helped launch the non-fungible token (NFT) platform Autograph, which Rob Gronkowski then joined. (Read more Aaron Rodgers stories.)

