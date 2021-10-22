(Newser) – On Thursday, the FBI confirmed that remains found in a Florida preserve were those of Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in the death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito. After the announcement of that development, Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family's attorney, began revealing more info about what went down when Laundrie took off from the Florida home he shared with his parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie. Coverage:

'Upset': Per TMZ, Bertolino told MSNBC on Thursday that Laundrie had been "extremely upset" when he left the house on Sept. 13, the last time his parents say they saw him. "Chris and Roberta were extremely concerned about him," Bertolino elaborated to George Stephanopoulos the next day on Good Morning America, per WABC. "They wish they could have stopped him. Chris said to me, 'I know in hindsight I couldn't stop him, but I just wish I could have.'"

Questions remain now that Laundrie's fate is known. NBC News notes that many of these inquiries are circling around his parents, with some wondering if they helped their son flee. Others want to know about the timing of finding Laundrie's remains in a Florida preserve, which happened the day Chris and Roberta Laundrie joined the search there. Bertolino is waving away the "conjectures" and "theories," noting that the site where the remains were found had simply been underwater previously. "When does it stop?" he said of the speculation. New pics: What may be the last known set of candid photos of Petito and Laundrie have emerged, taken just two days before they were pulled over by police in Moab, Utah. The photographer who took the pictures at Arches National Park on Aug. 10 didn't know the couple, but he says "they stood out because they had the 'van life' look to them, and I remember feeling envious because they seemed like enthusiasts," per the New York Post. The man says he and his wife asked Laundrie, seen sporting a "woven hat," and Petito for tips on how to get down a steep rock slope. "They ended up pulling out moments later, and we exchanged a friendly nod as they passed," the photographer says, per Fox News. "Truly tragic to know how this all has played out."