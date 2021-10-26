(Newser) – As California starts to pull out of the combo bomb cyclone/atmospheric river that slammed parts of the state over the weekend into Monday, residents on the opposite coast are now dealing with their own severe weather. The governors of both New York and New Jersey have declared states of emergency within their borders as the first nor'easter of the season is expected to bring strong winds and dump significant rainfall in the tristate area, possibly leading to coastal and flash flooding, reports CNN.

story continues below

"I am encouraging New Yorkers to prepare now for inclement weather expected over the coming days and urging commuters to take precaution," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a Monday evening release, placing more than 20 counties under the state of emergency umbrella. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, meanwhile, warned his state to expect "severe weather conditions" that could stretch through the "next several days."

Rain could come down at more than an inch an hour during peak times, with up to 6 inches possible in some areas. Flash floods could result near waterways such as creeks and streams, as well as in cities and other areas where there's poor drainage—though officials are crossing their fingers it won't be as devastating as Hurricane Ida and another storm from earlier this year, when subway stations, basement apartments, and cars filled with water and dozens of people in the area died.

The National Weather Service has issued flash-flood watches in several spots, and WABC reports that wind gusts could exceed 40mph. The Wall Street Journal reports that, as of 8am Tuesday, almost 1,500 customers of Con Edison, the main energy supplier for New York City and Westchester County, were already in the dark. The storm could last through Wednesday for some locations. (Read more nor'easter stories.)