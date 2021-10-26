A New Tax Plan Requires a Fundamental Shift

(Newser) – Democrats in Congress are still trying to figure out how to pay for President Biden's wish list, and it looks like they're settling on a plan to levy a novel penalty on the very richest of Americans. Coverage:

The idea: The proposal being worked out would require about 700 billionaires to pay taxes on assets such as stocks that gain in value in their portfolios. The key change is that they would pay even if they don't sell the assets, explains the New York Times. Under current rules on capital gains, people only owe such taxes when they sell. The plan would affect only people with more than $1 billion in assets, or who make $100 million per year for three straight years.

