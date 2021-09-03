Floods Killed at Least 11 in 'Death Trap' Apartments

(Newser) – One of the dozens of people who died in flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida was killed on his way home from watching his daughter compete in a college volleyball match. Donald Allen Bauer, 65, had left DeSales University, which was hosting Moravian University, the school his daughter attends, when he was caught in floodwaters about 10 miles south. His wife managed to escape the SUV, but Bauer's body was found inside the vehicle Thursday morning, LeHigh Valley Live reports.

In a similar story out of New Jersey, a 70-year-old man died after his car got stuck in two feet of water, NorthJersey.com reports. "The water was rising 6 to 8 inches every 2 to 3 seconds," the local fire chief says. "I have never seen rain like this." His wife and son were rescued from the vehicle.

story continues below