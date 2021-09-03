Floods Killed at Least 11 in 'Death Trap' Apartments

(Newser)
–
One of the dozens of people who died in flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida was killed on his way home from watching his daughter compete in a college volleyball match. Donald Allen Bauer, 65, had left DeSales University, which was hosting Moravian University, the school his daughter attends, when he was caught in floodwaters about 10 miles south. His wife managed to escape the SUV, but Bauer's body was found inside the vehicle Thursday morning, LeHigh Valley Live reports.
- In a similar story out of New Jersey, a 70-year-old man died after his car got stuck in two feet of water, NorthJersey.com reports. "The water was rising 6 to 8 inches every 2 to 3 seconds," the local fire chief says. "I have never seen rain like this." His wife and son were rescued from the vehicle.
- In Connecticut, a state trooper's cruiser was swept away by floodwaters, the Hartford Courant reports. Sgt. Brian Mohl, a 26-year veteran, was working a midnight shift. He called for help, but his body was found hours later, outside the vehicle.
- The New York Times has a devastating look at how Ida "turned basement apartments into death traps." At least 11 people died after water rushed into their below-ground units, filling them up completely as the torrents kept residents from getting out or rescuers from getting in. The city is suspected of having tens of thousands of the illegal units, and advocates say this tragedy illustrates that something must be done.
- The Times also has more on the victims who have been identified, including a 2-year-old boy, here.
(Read more flooding
stories.)