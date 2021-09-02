 
Flooding Death Toll Is Rising Quickly

It was at 18 Thursday morning and expected to climb further in the Northeast
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 2, 2021 10:30 AM CDT
Apartment Complex Deaths Raise Flood Toll to 14
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia Thursday in the aftermath of downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.   (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(Newser) – The death toll from flooding blamed on the remnants of Hurricane Ida continued to rise Thursday morning, with the latest figure at 18, reports the AP. Some of the details:

  • Nine people died when they became trapped in flooded basements, New York City police said. “It happened so fast,” said Deborah Torres, who lives on the first floor of a building in Queens where three people died in a basement apartment. “The water pressure was so fast and strong, so I think they couldn’t open the door."
  • Four people were found dead in an apartment complex in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the city’s mayor and spokesperson told local media.
  • In Passaic, New Jersey, a 70-year-old man was swept away after his family was rescued from their car.
  • Outside Philadelphia, officials reported “multiple fatalities,” saying no additional details were immediately available.

  • Police in Connecticut were investigating a report of a person missing due to the flooding in Woodbury. Also in that state, an on-duty state trooper and his cruiser were swept away in flood waters Thursday morning in Woodbury, though the trooper was apparently rescued and taken to a hospital.
  • Among the other deaths reported in New York City, a 48-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man died after being found at separate residences, and a 43-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man both died after being found inside a home. Causes of death and identifications were pending.


