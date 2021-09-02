Flooding Death Toll Is Rising Quickly

(Newser)
–
The death toll from flooding blamed on the remnants of Hurricane Ida continued to rise Thursday morning, with the latest figure at 18, reports the AP. Some of the details:
- Nine people died when they became trapped in flooded basements, New York City police said. “It happened so fast,” said Deborah Torres, who lives on the first floor of a building in Queens where three people died in a basement apartment. “The water pressure was so fast and strong, so I think they couldn’t open the door."
- Four people were found dead in an apartment complex in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the city’s mayor and spokesperson told local media.
- In Passaic, New Jersey, a 70-year-old man was swept away after his family was rescued from their car.
- Outside Philadelphia, officials reported “multiple fatalities,” saying no additional details were immediately available.
- Police in Connecticut were investigating a report of a person missing due to the flooding in Woodbury. Also in that state, an on-duty state trooper and his cruiser were swept away in flood waters Thursday morning in Woodbury, though the trooper was apparently rescued and taken to a hospital.
- Among the other deaths reported in New York City, a 48-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man died after being found at separate residences, and a 43-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man both died after being found inside a home. Causes of death and identifications were pending.
