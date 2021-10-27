(Newser) – Thomas Huff is on the list of people who have a beef with Jeffrey Epstein, though his issue only peripherally has to do with underage girls. Huff runs a charter plane business in Georgia and in June 2019 bought JEGE LLC from Epstein, reports the Washington Post; that company owned a Gulfstream jet. Thing is, about a month later Epstein was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing teen girls. In a federal lawsuit filed against Epstein's estate last week, Vanity Fair reports Huff accused Epstein of committing fraud "by failing to disclose a material fact [regarding the jet's use in criminal activity] that could not have been known through any amount of due diligence."

story continues below

"He knew or should have known that his ongoing criminal enterprise would undermine the value of JEGE if and when it was discovered," the suit states. Had he known about said enterprise, Huff wouldn't have bought the plane, and he says his attempt to back out of the deal upon learning of Epstein's arrest "was rejected by Jeffrey E. Epstein," the Daily Beast quotes the suit as saying.

A lawyer for Huff tells the Beast that people continue to use the Gulfstream's registration number to keep tabs on the jet: "A lot of people track the plane, who flies on it, and of course, harass those people, and they don't want to lease the airplane anymore. So it's affected his business." Huff says in his suit that JEGE's assets sank from $3.5 million at sale to around $2 million after news of the arrest broke, and that the company couldn't secure financing "because of the stigma of Jeffrey E. Epstein's victimization of children attached to JEGE." (Read more Jeffrey Epstein stories.)