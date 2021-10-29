Internet Not Impressed With Lori Loughlin's Good Deed

(Newser) – In addition to her prison sentence, probation, community service, and fines, Lori Loughlin made amends following her participation in the college admissions bribery scandal in another way: She paid the way through college for two students, a source tells Us. The private arrangement between the actress and the students cost Loughlin more than $500,000 to cover all four years of tuition and other expenses, the source says; that's the same amount Loughlin and her husband paid in bribes to get their daughters into USC. However, as BuzzFeed and the Huffington Post note, the internet was unimpressed.

Some on social media were calling the move more of a PR stunt than a magnanimous gesture, especially with Loughlin set to return to the small screen in December on the GAC Family Channel's two-part When Hope Calls special. "Why do I think this has to do with Hallmarks PR people," reads one Twitter response to the news (the series is a spin-off of Loughlin's previous Hallmark Channel series). The quick return to her glamorous career also didn't sit well with some: "I'm not upset Lori Loughlin got a job again post-conviction and incarceration," writes one. "I'm angry that people I've represented as a public defender who have done far less face lifelong unemployment." (Read more Lori Loughlin stories.)