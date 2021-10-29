Internet Delights in Mocking Facebook's New Name

(Newser) – Facebook has been accused of driving people apart—but commentators were near-unified in mocking the company after CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed its new virtual-reality focused name Thursday. There were countless jokes about the name Meta, as well as concerns about what Zuckerberg is planning for what he calls the "next chapter of social connection." The embattled CEO said Meta will be the name for the company behind Facebook and other apps including Instagram and WhatsApp, and the VR brand Oculus. More:

. "That’s right, 'Meta,' as in your Aunt Gloria saying, 'I Meta guy on Facebook who says the vaccine made his balls magnetic,'" joked Stephen Colbert, per the New York Times. Jimmy Fallon joked: "Yeah, Facebook changed their name. In response, Spectrum was like, 'We used to be Time Warner; people still hate us.'" Burned by Wendy's. "Changing name to Meat," the burger chain tweeted.

"Like renaming torture." CNN reports that many of the jokes took a dark turn. "Renaming Facebook 'Meta' solves the same kinds of problems that renaming 'torture' 'enhanced interrogation" did," tweeted scientist Matt Blaze.

CNN reports that many of the jokes took a dark turn. "Renaming Facebook 'Meta' solves the same kinds of problems that renaming 'torture' 'enhanced interrogation" did," tweeted scientist Matt Blaze. "Nobody asked for this new feature." The Daily Show tweeted a video with footage of Zuckerberg praising VR's ability to provide an "incredibly inspiring view of whatever you find most beautiful" superimposed on footage of the Capital riot and the Charlottesville white nationalist march, which were both organized on Facebook, per the Guardian.

The Daily Show tweeted a video with footage of Zuckerberg praising VR's ability to provide an "incredibly inspiring view of whatever you find most beautiful" superimposed on footage of the Capital riot and the Charlottesville white nationalist march, which were both organized on Facebook, per the Guardian. "Thought this was satire." News.com.au rounds up more reactions, including a tweet from from sociology professor Tressie McMillan Cottom: "Honest to god thought this was satire. Honest to god. This is the kind of pseudonym they give tech companies in Hallmark movies because it’s so ridiculously fake."