2 Party Guests Killed as They Celebrated Halloween

(Newser) – "You could just tell something was going to happen," says a guest at a Chicago-area Halloween party that went horribly wrong. But, he continues, "I never thought my friend was going to die." Two people died and more than a dozen were injured just after midnight Sunday at the Joliet gathering, which was attended by hundreds of people, CBS 2 Chicago reports. More than 100 partygoers were fleeing the scene when police arrived, having been called to the scene over reports of gunfire, NBC 5 Chicago reports. Witnesses say the shooting took place near a backyard DJ booth; two men opened fire from an elevated porch overlooking the gathering.

"Everyone was having a good time, we were back there dancing, and then all of the sudden a group of people just started firing shots, and everyone fell to the floor," another guest says. He adds, per WGN-TV, that guests were then getting trampled as they tried to flee. The gunfire continued after police responded to the scene, but the suspects escaped. Police are searching for two men, and anyone with information is asked to call the Will County Sheriff’s Office or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734. Four of the wounded victims had life-threatening injuries. Family members identified the deceased victims to ABC 7 Chicago as Holly Matthews and Jonathan Ceballos, both 22. (Read more Illinois stories.)